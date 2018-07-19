Big money for safe hands – football’s most expensive goalkeepers

Liverpool have smashed the world record transfer for a goalkeeper by signing Brazilian Alisson from Roma.

The Reds have shelled out £65million – including add-ons – to bring the 25-year-old to the Premier League.

Here, we look at the previous five most expensive men between the sticks.

1. Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City in 2017, £35million

Alisson’s countryman became the most expensive keeper (in pounds) when he joined City last summer. The 24-year-old quickly established himself as Pep Guardiola’s first choice and impressed throughout the season, both with his shot-stopping and distribution, as City coasted to the title.

2. Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus in 2001, £32.6million

The Italian (who remained the most expensive keeper in euros prior to Alisson’s move) was considered a pricey upgrade on the similarly great Edwin van der Sar when, aged 23, he left Parma. Seventeen years later his stay in Turin has finally come to an end, with Buffon moving to Paris St Germain. In an era when there has been significant competition from Iker Casillas in particular, Buffon will likely be remembered as the greatest keeper of his time.

3. Jordan Pickford, Sunderland to Everton in 2017, £30million

The most expensive English goalkeeper is 24-year-old Pickford, who grew stronger during his maiden season at Goodison Park after bursting onto the scene at Sunderland. He will start the new season with his reputation – and value – significantly enhanced by a stellar showing for England at the World Cup.

4. Bernd Leno, Bayer Leverkusen to Arsenal in 2018, £22million

Leno ended seven years at Leverkusen by signing for the Gunners, where he will hope to replace Petr Cech as number one, in June. The 26-year-old made more than 300 appearances for Leverkusen and was the youngest German goalkeeper to play in a Champions League match when he faced Chelsea in September 2011. Missed out on the Germany World Cup squad.

5. Manuel Neuer, Schalke to Bayern Munich in 2011, £19million

Widely considered the best keeper in the world for a number of years, the 32-year-old is renowned for his abilities not just with his hands but also his feet. Neuer won the Champions League with Bayern a year before helping Germany to victory at the 2014 World Cup. Spent most of last season on the sidelines because of a foot injury.

- Press Association