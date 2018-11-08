Big guns return for Argentina Test - minus Rob Kearney

Irish rugby coach Joe Schmidt has named his team for Saturday's November Test against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

Johnny Sexton, Peter O'Mahony and Rory Best are among those recalled as part of wholesale changes to the side that beat Italy in Chicago.

Rob Kearney misses the match due to a shoulder injury, meaning Jordan Larmour will start at full-back.

Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale will start on the wings while Connacht's Bundee Aki will partner Robbie Henshaw in the centre.

Kieran Marmion starts at scrum-half, ahead of Leinster's Luke McGrath who is on the bench.

Alongside Best in the front row are Leinster pair Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong, while Iain Henderson starts beside James Ryan in the second row.

CJ Stander starts at No.8 in between his Munster teammate O'Mahony and Leinster Sean O'Brien.

On the bench are Munster duo Andrew Conway and Joey Carbery with Leinster players Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy and McGrath filling the rest of the bench.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour, Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton, Kieran Marmion; Cian Healy, Rory Best (c) Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway.