Bid for James McClean turned down by West Brom

Back to Sport Home

West Bromwich Albion are said to have turned down a bid from Derby County for Republic of Ireland international James McClean.

The Championship promotion chasers were thought to be interested in securing the Derry native's services on loan for the rest of the season.

However, Sky Sports News say that reports of a £6million bid are "wide of the mark".

McClean sat out Saturday's FA Cup win over Liverpool, but has played 20 Premier League games for the Baggies this season.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport