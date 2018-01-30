Bid for James McClean turned down by West Brom

West Bromwich Albion are said to have turned down a bid from Derby County for Republic of Ireland international James McClean.

The Championship promotion chasers were thought to be interested in securing the Derry native's services on loan for the rest of the season.

BREAKING: West Brom have rejected a loan bid from Derby County for James McClean - Sky sources #SSN pic.twitter.com/MZI28wv5v9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 30, 2018

However, Sky Sports News say that reports of a £6million bid are "wide of the mark".

McClean sat out Saturday's FA Cup win over Liverpool, but has played 20 Premier League games for the Baggies this season.