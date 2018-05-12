'Best fan display of the season': Mock clock counts down the minutes to Hamburg's first-ever relegation

By Stephen Barry

Hamburg have been relegated for the first time in the club's history - and opposition fans aren't going to let them forget it.

Previously the only Bundesliga club to never have been relegated since its foundation in 1963, Hamburg even have a clock in their Volksparkstadion counting the length of their top-tier stay.

Incredible last day of Bundesliga season. 36 goals, Hoffenheim in CL as are Dortmund (only just), Bayern hammered at home and Hamburg down. The clock’s still ticking, though it shouldn’t be... pic.twitter.com/Z9ZF13gV6e — Andy Brassell (@andybrassell) May 12, 2018

However, those 55 years are at an end.

A 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach was not enough, as Liverpool loanee Divock Origi scored to help rivals Wolfsburg to a 4-1 season-saving win.

After 54 years, the historic clock that has indicated Hamburg's stay in the Bundesliga has zeroed out. pic.twitter.com/n98Quzni08 — Matthew (@Klimberginho) May 12, 2018

Monchengladbach fans brought along their own clock, in the form of a banner, counting down the minutes until Hamburg's relegation were confirmed.

What a diabolical way for Moenchengladbach fans to tease Hamburg:

The impending relegation sparked fiery fan demonstrations, which forced the police to intervene.

Hamburg fans throw fireworks. AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Scenes now at Hamburg, their match is halted in the 90th minute as a section of fans react angrily to the first Bundesliga relegation in the club's history. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/01UfRC2cQN — Football Away Days (@sportingawayday) May 12, 2018

The match was completed after a ten-minute delay, and then the clock hit zero.