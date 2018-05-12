'Best fan display of the season': Mock clock counts down the minutes to Hamburg's first-ever relegation

By Stephen Barry

Hamburg have been relegated for the first time in the club's history - and opposition fans aren't going to let them forget it.

Previously the only Bundesliga club to never have been relegated since its foundation in 1963, Hamburg even have a clock in their Volksparkstadion counting the length of their top-tier stay.

However, those 55 years are at an end.

A 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach was not enough, as Liverpool loanee Divock Origi scored to help rivals Wolfsburg to a 4-1 season-saving win.

Monchengladbach fans brought along their own clock, in the form of a banner, counting down the minutes until Hamburg's relegation were confirmed.

The impending relegation sparked fiery fan demonstrations, which forced the police to intervene.

Hamburg fans throw fireworks. AP Photo/Michael Sohn

The match was completed after a ten-minute delay, and then the clock hit zero.

