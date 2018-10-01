Bernardo Silva backs Sergio Aguero to be Premier League’s record goalscorer

Bernardo Silva believes Sergio Aguero could one day become the Premier League’s greatest ever goalscorer.

The Argentinian scored the 148th goal of his Premier League career for Manchester City in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Brighton, equalling Alan Shearer’s tally for Newcastle.

Buen juego de todo el equipo para sumar tres importantes puntos. A seguir por este camino y ahora a enfocarnos en el martes//Great game from the whole team to secure three major points. This is the path we must follow. Now, mind's on Tuesday! C'mon, City! pic.twitter.com/yyfTk4e4Xw — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 29, 2018

The pair are joint third in the list of highest goalscorers for a single club behind Thierry Henry for Arsenal (175) and Wayne Rooney for Manchester United (183).

Both of those marks should be well within reach for Aguero, potentially even this season, but to threaten Shearer’s overall mark of 260 he would almost certainly need to further extend his contract at the Etihad, which runs until 2021.

Midfielder Silva said: “Sergio is the best scorer in Manchester City’s history. He’s a legend not only for Manchester City but also for the Premier League, if not the best striker in the world then one of the best.

Sergio Aguero (right) was on target again against Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s great to have him with us. Every season he scores 30 goals or more. To have a player like him it helps us so much.

“You have to admire players that score 30 goals and next season they don’t rest, they want to score 30 or 40 again. We have to admire that and be happy to have him and enjoy it.

“Everyone hopes he stays. If he reaches that level it will be even better because everyone knows how important Alan Shearer was for English football and for the Premier League.

“I think he can reach it. He’s got the potential. Every season he keeps scoring more and more. We hope he can keep helping us winning more titles here in Manchester.”

City returned to the top of the table on goal difference thanks to their victory against the Seagulls while Liverpool dropped their first points in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The teams meet next Sunday in a game that, although early in the season, feels very important.

Very important game for us and we’re top of the @premierleague again! Two massive games ahead of us this week! Come on @ManCity 🔵🔵 #mcfc #mancity pic.twitter.com/Ex2E36dkeG — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) September 29, 2018

Before that, City must try to make amends for the shock loss to Lyon in their Champions League opener when they take on Hoffenheim in Germany on Tuesday.

Silva said: “We’ve started the week well, now we have to try and come back from the first game we had in the Champions League. We want to start winning and get the first three points, and then Liverpool.

“Everyone knows how big and important that game is. So we want to finish this week the best way, then we go on the international break with three points in each competition.”

Benjamin Mendy has had a disagreement with manager Pep Guardiola (Adam Davy/PA)

The only negative of the week was Guardiola having words with injured full-back Benjamin Mendy following his late arrival for a treatment session.

That led to some speculation about Mendy’s future at the club, but Silva stood up for the Frenchman, saying: “I’m a big friend of Mendy’s. Now he’s injured I hope he recovers well because he’s an important player for us.

“Everyone wants him back. He’s a great guy and a fantastic player. Sometimes he does little crazy things but he’s a good guy and we hope he can come back as early as possible to help the team.”

