Bernard Brogan returns to Dublin training

Bernard Brogan is back training with Dublin just months after a season-ending injury.

The 34-year-old former Footballer of the Year tore cruciate ligaments in his knee in February.

In a video posted on social media last night he was seen running with the Dubs and could return to play for the All Ireland Champions later in the year.

"It's great to see Bernard Brogan back on the pitch with us," Jim Gavin says in the DubsTV video.

"It's really positive for the team and for Bernard.

"He has been doing trojan work behind the scenes and hopefully we will still be in the competition when he returns."

Digital Desk