Benjamin Pavard wins FIFA award for World Cup goal of the tournament

Benjamin Pavard’s stunning long-range strike for France against Argentina has been named as the best goal of the 2018 World Cup by FIFA.

The Stuttgart right-back struck from outside the area as France levelled the scores at 2-2 in a compelling last-16 clash during this summer’s showpiece event in Russia.

Les Bleus eventually won the game 4-3 and went on to lift the trophy with further victories over Uruguay, Belgium and Croatia.

