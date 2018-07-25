Benjamin Pavard wins FIFA award for World Cup goal of the tournament
Benjamin Pavard’s stunning long-range strike for France against Argentina has been named as the best goal of the 2018 World Cup by FIFA.
🚀🇫🇷OFFICIAL: @BenPavard28's stunning goal for @FrenchTeam v Argentina has been chosen as the @Hyundai_Global #WorldCup Goal of the Tournament!https://t.co/U0WEmz7dOM pic.twitter.com/BnsbNWoCKI— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 25, 2018
The Stuttgart right-back struck from outside the area as France levelled the scores at 2-2 in a compelling last-16 clash during this summer’s showpiece event in Russia.
Les Bleus eventually won the game 4-3 and went on to lift the trophy with further victories over Uruguay, Belgium and Croatia.
