Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker had a thoroughly enjoyable Twitter exchange after winning the title

Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker have a lot to celebrate after Manchester City clinched their first Premier League title under Pep Guardiola.

With Manchester United suffering a 1-0 defeat to West Brom, City managed to seal the title without kicking a ball, while Guardiola was busy playing golf.

Mendy and Walker took to Twitter shortly after the title win, with the England international posting a Gif with the caption: “Me on my way to @benmendy23’s house to pick him up for the party.”

To which the Frenchman, who has not played since September due to a knee injury, promptly responded with a Gif of his own.

But Walker was back with some great Photoshop skills.

Then Mendy appeared to suggest the celebratory pictures might not be printable.

Now, about those photos…
