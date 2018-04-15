Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker had a thoroughly enjoyable Twitter exchange after winning the title

Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker have a lot to celebrate after Manchester City clinched their first Premier League title under Pep Guardiola.

With Manchester United suffering a 1-0 defeat to West Brom, City managed to seal the title without kicking a ball, while Guardiola was busy playing golf.

Mendy and Walker took to Twitter shortly after the title win, with the England international posting a Gif with the caption: “Me on my way to @benmendy23’s house to pick him up for the party.”

Me on my way to @benmendy23’s house to pick him up for the party pic.twitter.com/plDTwrsSKv — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 15, 2018

To which the Frenchman, who has not played since September due to a knee injury, promptly responded with a Gif of his own.

Me waiting on the front door 😭😭😭😭 🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/70ZscW4bsi — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 15, 2018

But Walker was back with some great Photoshop skills.

You think the papers will buy it if we leak this photo? pic.twitter.com/F2kjTOJu7w — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 15, 2018

Then Mendy appeared to suggest the celebratory pictures might not be printable.

I rater that than the real ones bro 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 🤫 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 15, 2018

Now, about those photos…