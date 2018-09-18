Benfica Women win 28-0 on their Portuguese Second Division debut
Benfica Women’s debut in the Portuguese Second Division could hardly have gone better after they notched more than two dozen goals in a single game.
The team formed in 2017 and includes several internationals, and the gulf in quality was there for all to see after they won 28-0 against Ponte de Frielas.
📽 O #SLBenficaFem venceu e conveceu! #Inspiradoras pic.twitter.com/sLOIAROcsN— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) September 16, 2018
The first goal came after just two minutes, with Benfica posting 16 goals in the first half alone.
A further 12 followed in the second half, with nine different goalscorers getting in on the act, Darlene de Souza scoring eight of those.
#SLBenficaFem | 28-0 | ⚽ 87' GOLO! PAULETA! pic.twitter.com/qy88BLDqud— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) September 16, 2018
The result produced the largest margin of victory in senior Portuguese football – can they better it during the rest of the season?
- Press Association
