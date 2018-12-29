Benetton cut a dash against Zebre
Benetton kept up the pressure on the leading teams in Guinness PRO14's Conference B by beating Zebre 28-10 at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo.
Luca Bigi, Federico Ruzza and Michele Lamaro scored Benetton's three tries while Tommaso Allan added three penalties and a conversion.
Ian McKinley added a late conversion for the home side.
Carlo Canna scored all 10 points for Zebre with a late try, conversion and a first-half penalty.
Zebre remain bottom of Conference A.
PA
