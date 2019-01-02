Ben Simmons rounds off 76ers win with the cheekiest of plays from the sidelines

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons sealed victory for his side against the LA Clippers with one of the canniest plays of the year.

The 22-year-old Australian threw an inbounds pass onto the back of an opponent with 16 seconds of the NBA game left to play, teeing himself up for a dunk which ended the contest.

The points put the 76ers 119-113 up, and that’s the way it stayed.

Most innovative basketball play this year goes to @BenSimmons25 — Kevin Kunze (@KunzeFilms) January 2, 2019

This is a playground move — Jake Hansen (@JakeHansen36) January 2, 2019

However, not everybody was as impressed by the cheeky move, with some questioning whether or not Simmons’ foot was out of bounds when he caught the ball.

The refs missed it of course but he was still out of bounds when he touched the ball. — Eric Williams (@Edub23644027) January 2, 2019

He almost did it perfectly but he was out of bounds when he caught the ball. Not that refs notice these things. — Steve M. (@smojo) January 2, 2019

Whether his foot was out of bounds or not, his ingenuity was rewarded.

