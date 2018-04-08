Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts dies after heart attack in Paris-Roubaix race

A Belgian cyclist has died tonight after suffering a heart attack during a race.

Michael Goolaerts' was airlifted to hospital having received CPR at the roadside following a crash in the 257-kilometre Paris-Roubaix race, an event held over challenging terrain and dubbed the 'Hell of the North'.

As they waited for news from the hospital in Lille, the Veranda's Willems-Crelan-Charles team urged people not to speculate about the 23-year-old Belgian's condition.

Goolaerts' situation marred a race which was won by world champion Peter Sagan, who had never before made the top five in six attempts.