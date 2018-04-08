Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts dies after heart attack in Paris-Roubaix race
08/04/2018 - 22:50:24Back to Sport Home
A Belgian cyclist has died tonight after suffering a heart attack during a race.
Michael Goolaerts' was airlifted to hospital having received CPR at the roadside following a crash in the 257-kilometre Paris-Roubaix race, an event held over challenging terrain and dubbed the 'Hell of the North'.
April 8, 2018
As they waited for news from the hospital in Lille, the Veranda's Willems-Crelan-Charles team urged people not to speculate about the 23-year-old Belgian's condition.
Goolaerts' situation marred a race which was won by world champion Peter Sagan, who had never before made the top five in six attempts.