Bayern without Mueller in Champions League fixtures against Liverpool

Bayern Munich will have to play without Thomas Mueller for their Champions League knock-out fixture with Liverpool.

The 29-year-old received a two-match ban following his sending off against Ajax last month.

As a result, the forward will miss both games against the Reds.

Mueller received the straight red for kicking Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico in the head.

The red card was the first in Mueller's career.

Liverpool will play host to Bayern at Anfield on February 19, before the second leg at the Allianz Arena on March 13.