Bayern Munich starlet to declare for Ireland - reports

The Republic of Ireland could have a new star on their hands - 17-year-old Bayern Munich player Ryan Johansson.

The Luxembourg born midfielder was born to Swedish father and an Irish mother - Christine McCarthy of Mullingar

The Times Ireland Edition reports that the teen will get a call-up for Ireland's under-18 team next month.

Garry Doyle writes that the midfielder was checked out by Paul Osam of the FAI.

Johanson was part of the Bayern side that won the U17 Bundesliga and has featured for the club's senior set up in pre-season this summer.

Johanson featured against Juventus and Man City, starting at right-back against the Italian club.