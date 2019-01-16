Bayern Munich ‘in talks with Chelsea’ about Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich say they are “in talks” with Chelsea about Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The German giants were last week rebuked by Chelsea and Blues boss Maurizio Sarri for making their interest in the 18-year-old winger public.

However, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has commented again on Hudson-Odoi, reiterating the Bundesliga club’s interest in recruiting the England Under-19 international. Callum Hudson-Odoi has impressed for Chelsea this season (John Walton/PA)

“We are in talks with Chelsea,” Salihamidzic told Sport Bild.

“We want to sign the player. I am fully convinced of his abilities.”

The nature of those “talks” is not known and it could simply be to formalise bids which Chelsea have so far rebuffed. The latest offer was said to be worth £35million.

The worry for Chelsea is that Hudson-Odoi has had his head turned by the public declarations from Bayern.

Chelsea will report the Germans to FIFA if there is any evidence of an illegal approach; talks must go through the Blues, not the player or his representatives. However, Chelsea are yet to take the matter to world football’s governing body.

The Blues want Hudson-Odoi to extend his contract, which expires in June 2020.

Hudson-Odoi has made nine appearances for the Blues this season, scoring one goal.

Reports earlier this week suggested he was keen to leave, citing the example of Jadon Sancho’s progress since swapping Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern resume their Bundesliga campaign against Hoffenheim on Friday following the winter break.

Chelsea play at Arsenal on Saturday in the Premier League. Michy Batshuayi, who is on loan at Valencia from Chelsea, is a target for Monaco (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are seeking to sell Michy Batshuayi on a permanent deal, rather than loan out the striker, according to Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.

Batshuayi, who scored the decisive goal in Chelsea’s 2016-17 title win under Antonio Conte, spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and the first half of this campaign at Valencia.

The Spanish side want to cut short the loan and Monaco boss Thierry Henry has expressed an interest after working with Batshuayi for Belgium. However, there is work to do for the move to materialise.

Speaking at the unveiling of former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, Monaco chief Vasilyev said: “We have an agreement with the player and with Valencia, but not with Chelsea.

“They would rather have a (permanent) transfer.”

Alvaro Morata has also been linked with a move away from Chelsea, who have been repeatedly linked with Gonzalo Higuain, the Argentina striker on loan at AC Milan from Juventus.

- Press Association