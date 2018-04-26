Bayern Munich charged by UEFA for pitch invasion and offensive banner

Bayern Munich have been charged by UEFA for the pitch invasion at the end of yesterday's Champions League semi-final, first leg at the Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga champions have also been charged with displaying an offensive banner during the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Following the final whistle, stewards tried to stop supporters running on to the pitch but Bayern's Franck Ribery and Real's Toni Kroos were confronted.

Ribery's shirt was pulled by one supporter, who was then led away by a steward.

UEFA said both charges would be heard by its control, ethics and disciplinary body on May 31.

Bayern Munich players leave the pitch at the Allianz Arena last night. AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson

- PA