Bayern close gap on top two after comfortable win at Hannover

Joshua Kimmich inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-0 victory at struggling Hannover 96 that sees the defending champions keep the pressure on the Bundesliga’s top two.

Bayern have struggled this season but Kimmich showed them the way, giving them the lead after two minutes and also playing a part in two of their other goals.

David Alaba, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski were also on target against a Hannover side who rarely threatened the Bayern goal.

The visitors took the lead after just two minutes as Kimmich placed his volley to give the visitors an early advantage.

Bayern rested French winger Franck Ribery but did not miss him against opponents who were outclassed from the early stages.

They went into the game with head coach Niko Kovac urging them to find some consistency and Hannover paid the early price against a side they have now not beaten in 13 attempts in all competitions.

After Kimmich’s opener, Alaba extended Bayern’s lead after 29 minutes with a spectacular effort to put his side 2-0 in front, the winger also netting with a well struck volley.

Bayern grabbed their third eight minutes into the second half as Gnabry poked the ball home at the second attempt following a cross by Kimmich.

The full-back was again the creator with a cross for Bayern’s fourth which set up an easy chance for Lewandowski who nodded in just after the hour to wrap up a straightforward three points and close the gap on the top two.

- Press Association