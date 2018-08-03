Bath-born Leon Reid cleared to run for Ireland at European Championships

Leon Reid has been cleared to run for Ireland at next week's European Championships in Berlin.

The IAAF has granted the Bath-born sprinter his international transfer.

Reid's mother is from Belfast, but he represented Britain at junior and under-23 level.

He won the national sprint double over 100m and 200m in Santry at the weekend and was provisionally named in the 42-strong Irish squad to travel to Germany.

There were fears that his transfer would not come through in time, but his clearance has now been confirmed.

The 24-year-old won a 200m bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games last April, running for Northern Ireland.

