Basketball-playing robot beats human stars in free throw shoot-out
A basketball-throwing robot has been created by a group of Toyota engineers in their spare time.
The robot, named Cue, is able to sink a free throw each time it attempts the shot.
And Cue beat human competition when it lined up against pro-players from the B-league in Japan, reported The Verge.
It played against ballers Zack Baranski and Seiya Ando from Alvark Tokyo, a team sponsored by Toyota.
In the video, the right-handed robot – in full kit – can be seen lining up the shot, bending its knees and releasing the ball with precision. It made 10 baskets while the human players netted eight.
The exact tech powering the bot is unclear, though some reports suggest AI was used to teach the robot how to shoot.
