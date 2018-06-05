Basketball Ireland teams up with NBA for first Jr NBA League in Ireland

The NBA has teamed up with Basketball Ireland to bring the Jr NBA League to our shores.

The Jr NBA League is aimed at boys and girls aged 11-12 and is the league’s global youth basketball program teaching the fundamental skills as well as the core values of basketball.

The announcement comes as the NBA season reaches its climax with the Golden State Warroirs currently leading the Cleveland Cavaliers 2-0 in the seven-game Finals.

The aim is to to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents.

The league will feature 10 Irish clubs who will each partner with three local primary schools to create 30 teams. Each of the 30 teams will represent an NBA team and will receive corresponding NBA team-branded uniforms for their games.

Jason Killeen, Head of Development for Basketball Ireland, said: "We are so excited to run the first-ever Jr. NBA league in Ireland."

The Jr. NBA is set to bring great excitement to children around Ireland as it allows them to gain experience in the sport of basketball in a fun learning environment.

The NBA's Associate Vice President of Basketball Operations, Europe and Middle East, Neal Meyer said: "We are delighted to partner with Basketball Ireland on the first Jr. NBA league in the country.

"The Jr. NBA provides a platform for boys and girls in Ireland to learn about the game and the values it teaches including teamwork, respect, determination, and community."

The league will run from October to December and will finish with a festival of basketball at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Big news out of BI HQ today as @nba and Basketball Ireland announce launch of first Jr. NBA League in Ireland https://t.co/LPaqO4CLci pic.twitter.com/UqrVlN4WV3 — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) June 5, 2018

