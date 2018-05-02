Barry Hawkins moves within two frames of World Championship semi-finals

Barry Hawkins moved within two frames of a place in the Betfred World Championship semi-finals after a superb second session in his last-eight clash with Ding Junhui.

Hawkins, bidding to reach a fourth semi-final in five years, won six of the eight frames on Tuesday evening to end the day 11-5 ahead.

Kyren Wilson led Mark Allen by the same scoreline after powering ahead in the evening. They had been level at 4-4 after their first session.

Hawkins was in excellent form against Ding (Rui Vieira/PA)

Hawkins, who recorded four half-centuries in the first session, scored three more to extend his advantage to 8-3 early in the evening.

China’s Ding responded with the first century of the match – 102 – and a break of 52 then got him back within two frames.

But Hawkins regrouped with his eighth break of at least 50 in the match before edging a tight 15th frame. A 113 clearance in the final frame of the day then left him in complete control.

World number nine Wilson, looking to reach his first semi-final, pulled clear of Allen by taking the first three frames of the evening, his successes including breaks of 105 and 90.

Allen pulled one back after a break of 78 but missing a difficult last red in the 13th frame allowed Wilson to restore a three-frame cushion.

Wilson then edged the next one and followed up with two more, rounding off the session with a break of 92.

The other two quarter-finals were tightly poised after one session each, with Judd Trump taking a 5-3 lead over John Higgins, and Mark Williams and Ali Carter level at 4-4.

Breaks of 58, 100 and 71 helped Trump move 4-1 ahead of an off-form Higgins, who then finally found some rhythm with a break of 74. Higgins won a scrappy seventh frame as well but 77 from Trump gave the left-hander a deserved advantage.

Ali Carter was locked in a tight battle with Mark Williams (Tim Goode/PA)

Williams started in brilliant fashion with a total clearance of 135 and a break of 60 in the second frame, but he failed to get over the line and Carter stole it with a superb 63.

Carter moved ahead with a brilliant 126 and led 4-3 after an 82 clearance, but Williams took the final frame of the session to leave the contest finely poised.

- Press Association