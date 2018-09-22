Barnsley match postponed due to medical emergency

Barnsley’s Sky Bet League One against Burton on Saturday was postponed after a medical emergency.

An air ambulance needed to land on the pitch at Oakwell after a man was taken ill.

The game, due to kick off at 3pm, was initially delayed but a decision was taken at around 3.35pm to abandon the fixture.

Barnsley safety officer Steve Bailey said: “It became apparent very quickly that the incident was of a serious nature.

“This required a quick response from all medical staff inside Oakwell at the time. We don’t want to comment on the incident until we have further details.

“What we do want to say is that everyone connected to both clubs have acted in an impeccable manner, showing the community spirit and togetherness that was required, as well as showing understanding as to why the game was postponed.

“Football does not matter in a situation like this. We all send our best wishes to the gentleman and his family.”

Barnsley issued a statement thanking Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the medical staff of both clubs for their “swift response”.

Chief executive Gauthier Ganaye said: “All of the medical staff inside of Oakwell along with Steve (Bailey) and his team responded superbly to a serious incident. All of us remain concerned and send our best wishes to the gentleman involved, along with his family.

“We would like to especially thank the fast response of Yorkshire Ambulance and their staff. The importance of knowing important medical technique has been seen today and we will continue to raise awareness on this topic.”

The club statement added that all tickets will be valid for the rearranged fixture or, alternatively, full refunds will be available.

- Press Association