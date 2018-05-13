Barcelona's hopes of unbeaten LaLiga campaign ended with 5-4 loss to Levante
Barcelona's hopes of an unbeaten LaLiga campaign were ended in their penultimate game as they lost 5-4 at Levante.
The champions had gone 36 matches unbeaten but trailed 5-1 after 56 minutes and their dramatic fightback came up short.
Emmanuel Boateng's treble and Enis Bardhi's brace put lowly Levante in charge, and despite Philippe Coutinho completing his hat-trick and Luis Suarez scoring a penalty, Barca's bid for history came up short.
- PA
