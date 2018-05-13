Barcelona's hopes of unbeaten LaLiga campaign ended with 5-4 loss to Levante

Back to Sport Home

Barcelona's hopes of an unbeaten LaLiga campaign were ended in their penultimate game as they lost 5-4 at Levante.

The champions had gone 36 matches unbeaten but trailed 5-1 after 56 minutes and their dramatic fightback came up short.

Emmanuel Boateng's treble and Enis Bardhi's brace put lowly Levante in charge, and despite Philippe Coutinho completing his hat-trick and Luis Suarez scoring a penalty, Barca's bid for history came up short.

- PA

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Sport