Bale ends Liverpool dreams of Champions League victory

Real Madrid have retained the Champions League, beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev.

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Final. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Liverpool suffered a huge blow on the half hour mark after leading striker Mo Salah left the field injured.

The Egypt international landed awkwardly on his shoulder after a challenge from Sergio Ramos.

Ramos kept hold of Salah's arm as they tumbled to the ground and the Reds forward appeared to be in some discomfort and lay motionless on the pitch with his left arm outstretched.

The 25-year-old left the field in tears soon after and was replaced by Adam Lallana.

Mohamed Salah reacts after picking up an injury. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Gareth Bale scored one of the best goals in Champions League history as Real Madrid retained their title after beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev.

Karim Benzema capitalised on Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius' error early in the second half to put Real ahead before Sadio Mane levelled.

Bale then stunned Jurgen Klopp's side with a stunning overhead bicycle kick to put the defending champions 2-1 ahead before another blunder from Karius saw the Wales striker add the third for Real in the 83rd minute.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (left) and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo battle for the ball. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard felt that two individual mistakes were the only difference between Real Madrid and his former side.

Real won 3-1 thanks to two errors by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, for Karim Benzema's opener and Gareth Bale's second - which followed his stunning overhead bicycle kick.

Liverpool were also rocked after half an hour when their leading goalscorer Mo Salah left the field with a shoulder injury.

"You have got to feel for the Liverpool players in general because their performance was good," Gerrard told BT Sport.

"They have been undone by two individual mistakes and obviously the Salah moment was pivotal.

"(Real boss Zinedine) Zidane gets the big decisions right by bringing Bale on."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Bale admitted he was frustrated to start the match from the bench but was delighted to score two decisive goals.

"I was very disappointed not to start the game. I felt like I deserved it but the manager makes the decisions and what can you do," the Wales international said.

"The best I've been doing is to come on and make an impact and I did."

When asked if his opening goal - the stunning overhead kick - was his best ever, Bale said: "It has to be, Champions League final, no bigger stage and I'm happy to get the win.

"We know what we've achieved and we know how good we've been. Obviously we were a bit disappointed in the league but we've won the Champions League and it's been a good season."