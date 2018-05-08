Bale announces birth of baby boy Axel

Back to Sport Home

Wales star Gareth Bale has announced the birth of his third child.

The Real Madrid forward tweeted a photo of his baby son Axel on Tuesday morning, with the new-born seen wearing a white babygrow decorated with black stars reminiscent of the Champions League logo.

Bale’s Real play Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26 as the Spanish giants look to win the tournament for a fourth time in five years.

Bale and his fiancee Emma Rhys-Jones already have two daughters, five-year-old Alba and Nava, two.

Axel’s birth completes a memorable 48 hours for Bale after he scored a brilliant equaliser for Real in Sunday’s Clasico against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Football, UK, World, Soccer, Bale, UK, Real Madrid, Wales, Gareth Bale, Football, Real Madrid, Wales, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Sport