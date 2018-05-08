Bale announces birth of baby boy Axel

Wales star Gareth Bale has announced the birth of his third child.

The Real Madrid forward tweeted a photo of his baby son Axel on Tuesday morning, with the new-born seen wearing a white babygrow decorated with black stars reminiscent of the Champions League logo.

We are delighted to welcome a baby boy into our family this morning. Axel Charles Bale 08.05.18 👶🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/dFbHNdFwnH — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 8, 2018

Bale’s Real play Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26 as the Spanish giants look to win the tournament for a fourth time in five years.

Bale and his fiancee Emma Rhys-Jones already have two daughters, five-year-old Alba and Nava, two.

Axel’s birth completes a memorable 48 hours for Bale after he scored a brilliant equaliser for Real in Sunday’s Clasico against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

