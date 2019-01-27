Bakary Sako returns to Crystal Palace on short-term deal

Bakary Sako has returned to Crystal Palace on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Sako made 50 appearances for Palace between 2015 and 2018, but left last summer when his contract expired and signed a one-year deal with West Brom.

Bakary Sako (left) is tackled by Sheffield Wednesday's Tom Lees during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns last month

But the 30-year-old forward struggled to make an impact at The Hawthorns, starting only three times, and Albion have agreed to release him from his contract so he can return to Selhurst Park.

"I'm delighted that we've managed to bring Bakary back to Palace," manager Roy Hodgson said. "He's a player with a huge amount of talent and as he showed when he was fully fit last year, he is able to provide a boost to our attacking options.

It's a particularly pleasing signing, because as well as his ability, he knows the club inside out and was such an immensely popular figure among the squad with his positive and upbeat attitude.

"I hope his return will be a major boost as we enter the business end of the season."

Sako will not be eligible for Palace's FA Cup clash with Tottenham on Sunday, but will be charged with helping the club steer clear of relegation as they sit 14th in the Premier League, three points above the drop zone.

West Brom boss Darren Moore said: "Bakary has not played as much football for us as he would have wanted and was eager to take this opportunity in the Premier League.

"We decided it was in everyone's best interests for Bakary to move on. It will allow us to look elsewhere to add to our forward options, which we are working hard to resolve."

- Press Association