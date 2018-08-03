Badminton World Championship sees enthralling 117-shot rally

Indonesia taking on Japan in the Badminton World Championship may not sound like a mouthwatering tie to everyone but it produced some stunning sport.

The quarter-final tie saw Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia and Japan’s Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda square off and on one play they rallied for over two minutes producing an incredible 117-shots.

The Japanese pair won the point and the game, to advance to the men's doubles semi-final and in the process knock out the top seeds.

It is sport at its best.

H/T: The42.ie