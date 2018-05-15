Backroom staff follow Arsene Wenger out of Arsenal

A number of Arsenal’s backroom staff have followed Arsene Wenger out of the door as the club prepare for life beyond the Frenchman.

Wenger took charge of his last game at Huddersfield on Sunday as the curtain came down on a 22-year spell at the helm.

Press Association Sport understands the Gunners hierarchy have also acted to move on some of the coaching staff that worked alongside the 68-year-old.

Wenger’s reign as Arsenal boss ended at Huddersfield on Sunday (Nigel French/EMPICS)

While the managerial vacancy remains – with two former club captains in Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira still among the favourites for the role – the club has wasted no time in clearing the decks for the new regime.

Boro Primorac, a long-term coach and friend of Wenger, was always likely to leave and, as the outgoing manager prepares to clear his office later this week, a number of other backroom staff have also been relieved of their duties.

Colin Lewin, head of the club’s medical department, has been at the club a year longer than Wenger but will also be departing – as well as coaches Neil Banfield, Gerry Peyton and Tony Colbert, with Paul Johnson leaving his post as equipment manager.

Colin Lewin (left) will leave Arsenal after a long career in the club’s medical department (Mike Egerton/EMPICS)

As things stand it appears Wenger’s assistant Steve Bould and Jens Lehmann, recruited to the coaching staff just last summer, will remain under the new manager.

The hunt for Wenger’s successor continues, with Arteta now the bookmakers’ favourite to return to the club he served as a player between 2011 and 2016.

He retired two years ago to join Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at Manchester City and helped deliver the Premier League title to the Etihad Stadium this season.

Arteta (left) helped Manchester City win the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season (Nick Potts/PA)

While the 36-year-old has no managerial experience, Guardiola, speaking after his side reached the 100-point mark with a final-day victory at Southampton on Sunday, praised Arteta’s role in the success and said he would not stand in his way if Arsenal came calling.

“What we have done this season, Mikel his contribution was outstanding, amazing, we work together so good,” he said.

“If he stays I will be the happiest guy in the world and if he decides to move because he has this offer, this option, I will not say you do not have to go. I want the best for my friends and he is a friend of mine.”

Carlo Ancelotti (left) has been one of the names linked with replacing Wenger (Nick Potts/PA)

Although Arteta has emerged as the front-runner and is reportedly the preferred choice of chief executive Ivan Gazidis, the likes of former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, New York City head coach Vieira and Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus continue to be linked with the job.

Allegri, who secured a fourth successive Serie A and Coppa Italia double over the weekend, appears the least likely to take the reins after both he and Juve said they want him to remain in charge of the Italian giants heading into next season.

It also remains unclear what Wenger’s next move will be.

Wenger has yet to decide what he will do following his departure from Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

He revealed last week he has some work to do in France early this week before returning to Arsenal’s London Colney training centre to clear his desk.

He said he has already received plenty of offers for work but suggested following the 1-0 win at Huddersfield that he would be tempted to move abroad so as not to come up against Arsenal in the future.

- Press Association