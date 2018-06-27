Australia's Israel Folau banned for incident against Ireland

Australia full-back Israel Folau has been banned for one match for contact in the air during last Saturday's third Test defeat by Ireland.

Rugby Australia announced the suspension had been imposed following a World Rugby disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

Here's the other aerial challenge that got Folau a citing commissioner’s warning. Again, the initial contest is fine - it's the action on O'Mahony after the ball is gone pic.twitter.com/rXAJkdV80I — Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) June 24, 2018

Folau was cited after a review of an incident in the ninth minute of the match in Sydney in which he and Ireland's Peter O'Mahony both jumped to try to catch the ball from a restart.

Folau was deemed to have placed his left hand on O'Mahony as he started to descend, pulling the Irishman over. Folau was sin-binned for a similar offence later in the game.

A statement read: "A World Rugby judiciary panel has handed Wallabies full-back Israel Folau a one-match suspension at a hearing in Sydney."

The statement added that Folau will appeal but should the ban be upheld he will miss Waratahs' top-of-the-table Super Rugby clash with Melbourne on Friday. Australia were beaten 20-16 by Ireland to lose the series 2-1.

- PA