Australian rugby star criticised for comment on 'God's plan for gay people'

By Stephen Barry

Australia's Player of the Year Israel Folau has caused controversy over his views on "God's plan for gay people".

Folau, who has played both rugby league and rugby union for his country, winning the John Eales Medal as the Wallabies' Player of the Year a record three times, opposed a same-sex marriage vote last year.

The devout Christian was asked for his opinion in the replies to his Instagram post featuring a cartoon illustrating 'your plan' and 'God's plan' alongside a Bible verse.

"What was gods plan for gay people??" posted one Instagram user in reply.

Folau, who was celebrating his 29th birthday yesterday, replied: "HELL.. Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God".

Doesn't quite fit with Israel Folau's "I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions" line from last year. pic.twitter.com/A023XnxRBd — Ben Coles (@bencoles_) April 3, 2018

Folau, who has 337,000 followers on Instagram, previously received criticism for opposing the Australian same-sex marriage plebiscite, which passed with a 61.6% yes vote, resulting in parliamentary legislation to allow same-sex marriage.

"I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage," he tweeted at the time.

Israel Folau is getting criticised for his anti-gay comments.



He hates the idea of getting picked up by a man. pic.twitter.com/VmLeJ44C1F — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) April 4, 2018

A spokesman told the Sydney Morning Herald Folau's comments did not "reflect the views of Rugby Australia".