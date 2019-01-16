Australian Open sees Rafael Nadal and Rodger Federer go through

Rafael Nadal has progressed at the Australian Open.

The 2009 champion stepped up a gear in a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory in his second round match against Australia's Matthew Ebden.

The world number two played his first match for four months on Monday after a variety of physical issues and looked a little rusty in a straight-sets victory against James Duckworth.

But he was much sharper against Duckworth's countryman Ebden and did not lose his serve once, finishing on a trademark forehand winner.

Frances Tiafoe pulled off the biggest upset of the Australian Open so far by knocking out fifth seed Kevin Anderson in the second round.

Twenty-year-old Tiafoe is probably the most exciting of the crop of young American men coming through and he reached the third round of a grand slam for the second time with a 4-6 6-4 6-4 7-5 victory over Anderson.

The fifth seed, who was beaten in the opening round by Kyle Edmund 12 months ago, did not appear to be feeling 100% and called the trainer on court during the third set.

Rodger Federer is already through.

The 37-year-old continued his quest for a third successive Melbourne Grand Slam with a straight sets win over Britain's Dan Evans.

After forcing a first-set tie break, Evans went 5-3 up before Federer won four points in a row to win the opening set 7-6 (7/5).

Women's singles defending champion Caroline Wozniacki has beaten Johanna Larsson of Sweden.