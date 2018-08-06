Australia international Henry Speight joins Ulster on short-term contract

Australia international Henry Speight is set to join Ulster Rugby on a short-term contract later this month.

The 30-year-old back three star will move to the province in a similar deal to that which saw fellow Brumbies player Christian Lealiifano arrive in Belfast last season.

Hentry Speight at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in 2016. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Speight will return to Australia in advance of the 2019 Super Rugby season on December 31.

The Fijian-born player has participated in more than 100 Super Rugby games for the Brumbies and has 19 caps for Australia.

Commenting on the move, Speight said: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to represent a big club like Ulster. I’ve spoken to Christian (Lealiifano) a lot regarding this move and he had only great things to say about the staff, players, supporters and wider community, which welcomed him with open arms.

“This is a fresh challenge for me and I hope to embrace it by relishing every moment and by adding value to the group as best I can. I can’t wait to arrive in Belfast and get to work with my new teammates.”

📢 BREAKING NEWS | We are delighted to confirm that Australia international Henry Speight has agreed to join us on a short-term contract until 31st December! pic.twitter.com/yG9ZlX99iA — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) August 6, 2018

Ulster’s Operations Director, Bryn Cunningham said: “Henry has X factor quality and has consistently proven himself as a top performer at both Super Rugby and International level, with his most recent displays for the Brumbies being eye-catching. We hope he will quickly become be a real fans’ favourite at Kingspan Stadium!

“Henry will act as cover for Louis (Ludik), who sustained a hamstring injury in the final game of last season and is expected to be available for selection by November, and David Busby, who will now miss at least the first half of the season through an injury picked up in pre-season.

“His presence will also support the development of the young back three players within our senior and Academy squads. We saw the significant impact Christian had on Johnny McPhillips last year and we would hope that Henry will provide us with something similar.”

Digital Desk