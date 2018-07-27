Austin Gleeson: 'It didn't really hit me' when Waterford lost All-Ireland final

After last year's heartbreak in the All-Ireland hurling final against Galway, Waterford's Austin Gleeson is determined to give it everything he has until he can bring Liam home.

Opening up about the loss, Gleeson said that it did not immediately hit him that the dream for the season had slipped through their grasp.

"I remember the final whistle going and Joe Canning was about five yards away from me," Gleeson told Littlewoods Ireland's Style of Play series. "I went over and shook his hand and said 'well done'.

It was as if it didn't really hit me, but then went back into the dressing room, I would say it was about 45 minutes later, and you are just sitting there, no one said a word.

The loss remains a sore spot for Gleeson and the rest of the team.

The 2016 Hurler of the Year has numerous accolades to his name already but says he would give them all up to win an All-Ireland for his county.

The Déise last lifted the cup in 1959 and the team are looking to end the agonising wait.

Gleeson and his teammates have a built up a strong bond and give their everything on the pitch for themselves and each other.

"Gach rud, gach lá. It just means everything, everyday.

"It was just basically something that we said two or three years ago and it stuck with us."

Win or lose, Gleeson loves the game and is always aware that getting the opportunity to represent his county in the Championship is a privilege.

"For the Munster Championship going into Thurles is something special and unique that, going on the bus, Garda escort in, the square is hopping you see all of the supporters there for you and against you," said Gleeson.

"It's just a unique atmosphere that very rarely people experience and it's something that I am privileged to experience."