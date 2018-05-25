Aubameyang says Arsenal ‘stagnated a little bit’ towards end of Wenger tenure

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said Arsenal “stagnated” in the final years of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

The striker, who was signed on January’s transfer deadline day from Borussia Dortmund, says the club are looking forward to moving on under the new leadership of head coach Unai Emery.

He said on French radio station RMC: “Like in the last few seasons, you have to say the reality is the club has stagnated a little bit. Everyone is a little bit excited to see what happens next season.”

The Gabon international added: “It’s certainly strange that the coach is leaving after 22 years. That’s life, you have to move forward. We need everyone to think that we have to work hard to rival the best.”

Emery joins Arsenal after being replaced at Paris St Germain by Thomas Tuchel.

Aubameyang said of Emery: “He’s a very good coach. At Paris, it’s never very easy. There’s enormous pressure.”

- Press Association