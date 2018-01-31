Aubameyang joins old teammate Mkhitaryan at Arsenal for club-record fee

Arsenal have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a club-record fee.

The Gunners announced the 28-year-old has signed a "long-term contact" at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international, who scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund, is a replacement for Alexis Sanchez following the Chilean's move to Manchester United.

Neither club confirmed the fee, but reports claimed Arsenal have paid around £56million for Aubameyang, whose arrival follows that of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United.

His signing is a welcome boost for boss Arsene Wenger, who saw his side's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League suffer a setback with a 3-1 loss at struggling Swansea on Tuesday night.

It could also pave the way for the departure of Olivier Giroud, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Tensions between Aubameyang and Dortmund had grown in recent weeks, but the German side's sporting director Michael Zorc said on the club website: "He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB-Pokal to Dortmund in 2017. We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal."