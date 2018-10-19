Attacking trio in line to return for misfiring Real Madrid against Levante

Isco, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema could make a welcome return for Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui against Levante on Saturday.

Bale missed both of Wales’ matches against Spain and Republic of Ireland during the international break with a groin injury, but could start for Los Blancos in LaLiga.

Lopetegui described playmaker Isco as a ‘weapon’ for Los Blancos earlier in week after the Spaniard returned to training following a bout of appendicitis which has kept him out since a 1-0 win against Espanyol on September 22. Real Madrid’s Isco playing against Liverpool in the Champions League final (Mike Egerton/PA)

He added: “He’s (Isco) a crucial player. We’re thrilled that he’s recovered and ready to play again.”

Benzema has already had two full training sessions back with the team, according to the Real boss, and could also feature.

Lopetegui has insisted his side remain focused on the upcoming game against Levante despite a drought of four games without a goal in all competitions.

The 52-year-old was conscious that his side need to show respect to Levante, where victory for Real will see them move to the top of the table – but could be overhauled by Saturday evening if results go against them.

🎙💬 This is what @RealMadrid head coach Julen Lopetegui said about our return to league action against @LevanteUD at the Bernabéu tomorrow. #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/yUUmcOe1WM — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 19, 2018

“We’re focusing only on the Levante game, there is no larger objective,” Lopetegui said.

“We’re fully concentrated on tomorrow’s game, with maximum levels of hunger and ambition.”

On Levante, he added: “They’re opposition who have changed their system and found a winning formula, creating chances and scoring goals. They have real attacking intent with a great squad and a brilliant coach.”

Real have not scored since the Espanyol win and are currently fourth in the table, two points off Sevilla in the top spot.

Levante are sit 11th in LaLiga and have won their last two matches against Alaves and Getafe.

The Valencia-based side are only two points off the top seven and will be hoping for a similar performance to the one that saw them get a point at the Bernebeu last season.

Roger Marti has been in great form for Granotas, with four goals in his six LaLiga appearances and will looking to add to his tally in the Spanish capital.

Levante boss Paco Lopez was full of praise for his counterpart ahead of his first match at the Bernabeu, despite Los Blancos’ current run of form.

Lopez said, in a press conference reported by Marca: “What we want to do is make Madrid feel uncomfortable with the ball and then be an uncomfortable team ourselves.”

- Press Association