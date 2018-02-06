Athletics Ireland appoints new chief executive

Hamish Adams is to become the new CEO of Athletics Ireland, it was announced today.

The decision, ratified last night at an Athletics Ireland board meeting, will see Adams succeed John Foley, who is retiring at the end of April.

Adams will join Athletics Ireland in May having spent five years as CEO of Rowing Ireland.

“I feel very privileged to take up the role of chief executive of Athletics Ireland," said Adams.

"I look forward to engaging with all the Athletics Ireland stakeholders.

"Ireland has a proud history and tradition in athletics and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth at the commencement of my role as CEO in early May.

"High Performance and coaching, as well as the national health agenda to increase physical activity levels, are areas I am especially passionate about and I plan to contribute significantly in these areas with the Athletics Ireland team”.

Commenting on the new appointment, Athletics Ireland president Georgina Drumm said: “The board is delighted to welcome Hamish as the new CEO of Athletics Ireland.

"We were overwhelmed with the interest in the role which gave a positive reflection on how our sport is viewed.

"We are pleased to have someone of Hamish’s calibre and experience to be joining our team.

“I would like to thank John for the significant contribution he has made to every aspect of our sport over an eight-year period as CEO and he will continue to do so until his retirement in April 2018.”