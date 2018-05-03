At least James Milner can laugh about his brilliant own goal now he’s in the final

It doesn’t matter whether the game is Sunday league or Champions League, an own goal is always funny.

And with time, the scoring player often sees the funny side as well, just as James Milner did after Liverpool progressed to the Champions League final.

Roma needed some luck tonight…and that is a HUGE slice!



James Milner with one of the most unfortunate and painful own goals you’ll see 😳



Liverpool now lead 6-3 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/OoD0RClyfu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 2, 2018

Nothing he could do about it, no time to react, still hilarious.

Champions League Goal Rankings.



1️⃣🆕 James Milner vs. Liverpool (2018)

2️⃣⬇ Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Juventus (2018)

3️⃣⬇ Zinedine Zidane vs. Bayer Leverkusen (2002)

4️⃣⬇ Dejan Stanković vs. Schalke (2011)

5️⃣⬇ George Weah vs. Bayern Munich (1994) — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) May 2, 2018

2008 - James Milner's own goal was the first Liverpool have scored in a Champions League game since John Arne Riise's in the semi-final first leg against Chelsea in 2007-08. Whoops. #ROMLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2018

It certainly wasn’t boring.

This boring Milner stuff needs to stop.



He just scored an own goal for a laugh. — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 2, 2018

Milner’s face is a potent weapon 😮 — The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) May 2, 2018

The goal gave Roma a glimmer of hope, but thankfully for the midfielder his own goal did not prove decisive, with Liverpool winning 7-6 on aggregate.

And with the Reds safely into the final – where they will face Real Madrid – the former England footballer demonstrated his excellent sense of humour with a tweet at his own expense.

Own goals. Always. Funny. As long as they don’t knock you out of the Champions League.

