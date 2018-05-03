At least James Milner can laugh about his brilliant own goal now he’s in the final

It doesn’t matter whether the game is Sunday league or Champions League, an own goal is always funny.

And with time, the scoring player often sees the funny side as well, just as James Milner did after Liverpool progressed to the Champions League final.

Nothing he could do about it, no time to react, still hilarious.

It certainly wasn’t boring.

The goal gave Roma a glimmer of hope, but thankfully for the midfielder his own goal did not prove decisive, with Liverpool winning 7-6 on aggregate.

And with the Reds safely into the final – where they will face Real Madrid – the former England footballer demonstrated his excellent sense of humour with a tweet at his own expense.

Own goals. Always. Funny. As long as they don’t knock you out of the Champions League.

