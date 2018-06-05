Aston Villa suspends chief executive with immediate effect

Aston Villa have suspended chief executive Keith Wyness.

The Sky Bet Championship club have not given a reason for the suspension which takes place with immediate effect.

Press Association Sport understands the club were due to make a normal tax payment on Friday which never happened - although the issue is expected to be resolved in the next 24 to 48 hours.

A statement read: "Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Chief Executive, Keith Wyness, has been suspended by the club with immediate effect.

"Owner and Chairman, Dr Tony Xia will assume the role until further notice.

"There will be no further comment from the club at this time."

- PA