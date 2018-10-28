Asefa Bekele wins Dublin Marathon, while Cork's Lizzie Lee finishes third in women's race

Ethiopia's Asefa Bekele has claimed victory in the 2018 Dublin Marathon, winning the men's race in a time of 2 hours 13 minutes and 23 seconds.

David Manja from South Africa came second in a time of 2 hours 13 minutes and 33 seconds, while Joel Kiptoo from Kenya was third in 2 hours 13 minutes and 42 seconds.

Bekele's compatriot Mesera Dubiso is celebrating victory in the women's race after coming home first in a time of 2 hours 33 minutes and 48 seconds.

Her teammate Motu Gedefa followed in 2 hours 34 minutes and 22 seconds, with Cork's Lizzie Lee from Leevale AC coming third in 2 hours 35 minutes and 5 seconds.

Winner of the women’s Irish National Marathon title Lizzie Lee during the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon in Dublin's City Centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Lee claimed the National title with her podium finish, while Raheny Shamrock AC’s Mick Clohisey claimed the men’s National title in 2 hours 15 minutes and 58 seconds, the fastest time to win the National title since 1991. The Dublin man placed sixth overall.

Overjoyed with the National win, Lizzie Lee said: “An Irish woman on the overall podium, I am thrilled with that!

"I am thrilled with the time, I am thrilled with the place and I know my little girl is out there somewhere I can’t wait to give her a hug. I needed redemption after Berlin. I felt like the last few miles got away from me.

"I am absolutely over the moon. I am a Mum of two small girls and I work full time.

Running is my hobby and I am on a podium with two Ethiopian girls. Every second step I was getting a shout of ‘Lizzie’ or ‘Leevale’. From the RDS on I felt like everyone else was doing the running for me.

Mick Clohisey commented following his win of the National title: “First time to run Dublin, the hometown, so I was really looking forward to this Marathon.

"I got stuck in early on, it was quite a slow start but then eventually the lads started to pick it up after we left the park. I managed to reel off about six or seven lads from about 18 miles on, so I just kept focusing ahead.

"I felt strong, one or two tough patches as always but I enjoyed the atmosphere along the course, some of the areas and crowds are just brilliant and you have in your head that it’s a nice finish so it gives you confidence. Really enjoyed it and happy to get the National title as well.”

Mick Clohisey takes home the @irishathletics National Marathon title here at the @sseairtricity #DublinMarathon in a time of 2:15:57 (TBC) 🏃🏼‍♂️#ICANIWILL pic.twitter.com/PU6H27WSSu — Dublin Marathon (@dublinmarathon) October 28, 2018

Last year’s National champion, Gary O’Hanlon (Clonliffe Harriers AC) placed second in a personal best time of 2 hours 17 minutes and 11 seconds, with Sergiu Ciobanu (Clonliffe Harriers AC) placing third in 2 hours 17 minutes and 28 seconds.

In the women’s National field, Caitriona Jennings (Letterkenny AC) placed second in 2 hours 41 minutes and 17 seconds, with Jill Hodgins (Leevale AC) placing third in 2 hours 47 minutes and 53 seconds.

In the Wheelchair Race, four-time champion Patrick Monahan had a strong international field to contend with finishing second in 1 hour 38 minutes and 29 seconds. England’s Commonwealth Medallist, Johnboy Smith was the winner with a time of 1 hour 36 minutes and 12 seconds with Ebbe Blichfeldt of Denmark claiming third place in 1 hour 50 minutes and 58 seconds.

