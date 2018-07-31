Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe commits future to the Gunners

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe is targeting Premier League football after signing a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been one of the highlights of pre-season for the Gunners as they head into the new campaign under new head coach Unai Emery.

Smith Rowe has come up through the ranks at Arsenal and was part of the tour squad which recently played two pre-season matches in Singapore.

Delighted to have signed a new long term contract with @Arsenal the hard work continues..😀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cbMAfehoOh — Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe_) July 31, 2018

The England youth international scored a memorable equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid and also looked at home as Emery’s side thrashed an inexperienced Paris St Germain 5-1.

He could now feature against Chelsea in Dublin on Wednesday in Arsenal’s third and final International Champions Cup match having committed his future to the north London club.

Arsenal announced the deal on Tuesday afternoon with a statement on their official website.

⚽️ Goal against @Atleti ✅

🅰️ Assist against @PSG_inside ✅

📝 And now, a new long-term contract ✅



It's been a pretty good week for @emilesmithrowe_ 👏 pic.twitter.com/1xztFcPLE8 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 31, 2018

Having seen fellow academy prospects such as Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah get their first-team chances during Arsene Wenger’s final season at the helm, Smith Rowe now wants to make his own mark as part of the new era.

“For this season I’m hoping to play for the under-23s,” he told arsenal.com.

“But my main target is to get minutes in the first team, progress, play well and impress the boss so I can maybe get chances in the Premier League one day.

🔴 @emilesmithrowe scored a fantastic equaliser to make it 1-1 against Atletico, are we heading for penalties in #Singapore? . #ICC2018 #ArsenalTour2018 #COYG #preseason #ESR A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Jul 26, 2018 at 6:18am PDT

“Knowing how Arsenal play and knowing the background of the club is something I really look up to.

“The new head coach really inspires me so hopefully I can get chances in the first team to prove how good I am.”

Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi is also close to agreeing a new contract, according to Emery, while the club will be keen for Aaron Ramsey to sign an extension as his current deal expires next summer.

- Press Association