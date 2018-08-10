Arsenal v Manchester City – the recent classics

Premier League champions Manchester City face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as both teams look to get their season off to a good start.

The Gunners have made five summer signings under new head coach Unai Emery, who takes charge of his first competitive game since replacing Arsene Wenger in May.

Manchester City were unstoppable last season as they finished the season with 100 points. They have signed Riyad Mahrez for a club-record fee as they aim to become the first club in a decade to retain the Premier League title.

Here, Press Association Sport’s Marissa Thomas looks at five recent meetings between the two clubs.

Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, December 14, 2013 – Premier League, Etihad Stadium

Fernandinho scored twice as City thrashed Arsenal in front of their own fans. (Dave Thompson/PA).

A breathtaking meeting between the two sides ended in a win for City. Sergio Aguero gave them an early lead before Theo Walcott drew Arsenal level. Alvaro Negredo and Fernandinho gave the hosts a clear advantage before Walcott struck again to keep Arsenal in the game. Goals from David Silva and another for Fernandinho meant Arsenal were thoroughly beaten and although Per Mertesacker struck in stoppage time, Yaya Toure concluded the scoring.

Arsenal 2 Manchester City 2, September 13, 2014 – Premier League, Emirates Stadium

Jack Wilshere levelled for Arsenal in a memorable encounter against City. (David Davies/PA).

Both sides played out a thrilling draw in north London. Aguero opened the scoring for Manchester City in the first half before the hosts scored twice in the second-half through Jack Wilshere and Alexis Sanchez to take the lead. A late goal from Martin Demichelis meant Arsenal were denied victory as it ended all square.

Manchester City 0 Arsenal 2, January 18, 2015 – Premier League, Etihad Stadium

Santi Cazorla was superb as Arsenal won at the Etihad Stadium in 2015. (Simon Cooper/PA).

The return fixture at the Etihad Stadium saw Arsenal win 2-0 largely due to the influence of Santi Cazorla, who scored from the penalty spot and assisted for Olivier Giroud. Defeat for City ended their 12-game unbeaten league run and damaged their title hopes as Chelsea went on to win the title.

Arsenal 2 Manchester City 1 (after extra-time), May 27, 2017 – FA Cup semi-final, Wembley

Arsene Wenger was delighted to see his side beat Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final clash. (Adam Davy/PA).

With Arsene Wenger’s future coming under scrutiny following another poor Premier League campaign, his players caused a minor upset to take the Gunners to the final. Aguero once again struck for City to open the scoring, only for Nacho Monreal to level and take the game into extra-time. A Sanchez winner took Arsenal into the showpiece event where they beat Chelsea to secure a record 13th FA Cup.

Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3, February 25, 2018 – Carabao Cup Final, Wembley

Pep Guardiola collected his first silverware in England as his City side blew Arsenal away in their Carabao Cup final meeting. (Nick Potts/PA).

The two sides met once again at the national stadium but this time City were far too strong. Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Silva sealed a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola’s men. They beat Arsenal by the same scoreline in a league meeting at the Emirates Stadium just four days later on their way to claiming the title.

