Arsenal to face AC Milan in Europa League last 16

Arsenal have been drawn to face Italian side AC Milan in the Europa League last 16.

The Gunners suffered the embarrassment of losing 2-1 at home to Swedish side Ostersund in the second leg of their first knockout round match on Thursday night, but progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

They will now take on Milan, a team with great continental pedigree. The Rossoneri have won the European Cup and Champions League seven times but have struggled in recent years, and are currently seventh in Serie A.

Zenit, who beat Celtic in the previous round, have been drawn against RB Leipzig.

