Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette out for up to six weeks after knee operation
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has had an operation on his left knee and will be out for up to six weeks.
The 26-year-old had an arthroscopy in London this morning and the procedure was described as a "success" by the Gunners.
A statement on the club's website read: "The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation.
"It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks."
- PA
