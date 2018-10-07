Arsenal are Gunner get even better, warns Unai Emery

Arsenal put in a sparkling performance as they cruised past Fulham 5-1 – but boss Unai Emery insisted “we can get even better”.

Aaron Ramsey’s back-heel flick after a slick team move was the pick of five superb goals scored by the Gunners as they roared to a ninth consecutive win.

Arsenal, who have not enjoyed such a lengthy winning streak in 11 years, were sent on their way by two unerring finishes from Alexandre Lacazette – either side of an Andre Schurrle equaliser.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice off the bench after Ramsey had finished off a vintage Gunners move moments after his introduction as a substitute.

It was a scintillating second-half display but Emery said: “I don’t think it was the best. We can get better from this performance.

“It depends, each match, how it is happening on the pitch in the 90 minutes.

“When we have scored the first goal, it’s the moment and we can play with more confidence on the pitch.

“We worked hard in the second half to impose this result and this position and moment on the pitch.

“We are happy but also calm because we know each moment, each match, is difficult. We will continue with this victory.”

Wales international Ramsey looks set to leave the club at the end of the season after contract negotiations broke down but he finished off a sweeping Gunners attack, full of flicks and tricks, just 38 seconds after coming off the bench.

“Today was not only the players in the first XI,” added Emery.

“Today the players are playing, like Aaron Ramsey or Matteo (Guendouzi). They are helping us with their quality.”

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic felt hard done by, especially after his side had gone in level at half-time after Schurrle lifted the ball over new Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

“My observation is mixed,” he said. Slavisa Jokanovic says Fulham have defensive shortcomings which they must address (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We played the first 45 minutes well, created chances and gave them questions. But the second half they scored very easy goals. We opened all the doors.

“We’re showing so many weaknesses for the level we are at at the moment, defensively. We need to improve quickly on this.

“I believe my team tried. After they scored a second, I tried to find some way to equalise the game. We finished the game with 21 shots, and the other team nine. But they showed the quality, the pace, the strength too.”- Press Association