Arsenal appear to be closing in on Denis Suarez loan signing

Arsenal appear set to complete a loan move for Barcelona playmaker Denis Suarez ahead of the January transfer window deadline.

Gunners head coach Unai Emery worked with the Spaniard while at Sevilla, and is keen to bring the 25-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

On Wednesday afternoon, Barcelona confirmed on their club website that Suarez had agreed a contract extension until 2021, and revealed he would now spend the rest of the current season at Arsenal, with an option to buy.

Denis Suarez (centre) could be set for a switch to the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)

The LaLiga leaders, though, later removed the article, with Arsenal yet to make any formal announcement.

Emery saw his side beat Cardiff 2-1 on Tuesday night, as they continued the fight to break back into the Premier League’s top four.

The Gunners are in the market for fresh talent, but Emery admitted it would only initially be for a loan deal. Will Premier League clubs again break the bank during the January transfer window? (PA Graphics)

Arsenal have also been linked with moves for Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco from Chinese club Dalian Yifang as well as Inter Milan’s Croatian international Ivan Perisic.

West Ham confirmed another new arrival on Wednesday afternoon, with Portugal Under-20 international forward Mesaque Dju having signed from Benfica on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 19-year-old is set to feature for the under-23 squad.

The Irons are also said to be close to agreeing a deal to secure the signing of striker Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo, with the player expected to remain at the Spanish club until the end of the season.

Schalke, meanwhile, completed a permanent deal for Wales winger Rabbi Matondo from Manchester City.

The Bundesliga club announced Matondo, 18, had signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Veltins Arena.

Matondo never made a first-team appearance at City, but was regarded as one of their most promising academy players.

With the clock ticking down towards the deadline of 2300 on January 31, there appear to be plenty more potential transfers in the pipeline.

Newcastle boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Tuesday night, and look set to bring in Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron in a club-record move from Atlanta United.

Yesterday was amazing! The atmosphere at St. James' was incredible! Big three points against one of the best teams in Europe! ⚫⚪⚽ pic.twitter.com/h5g8tTlRRs — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) January 30, 2019

The 24-year-old has reportedly been undergoing the final details of his transfer on Tyneside ahead of a £21million switch to St James’ Park.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 31, could be on his way to the Chinese Super League, while Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans has been linked with several Premier League sides – including Leicester, Newcastle, West Ham and Arsenal.

Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, meanwhile, could be heading to the Stade Louis II on loan until the end of the season, the 23-year-old’s game time having been limited so far.

Spurs striker Vincent Janssen, out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino, is a potential loan target for Real Betis.

Chelsea will be hoping 18-year-old forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was left out of the squad to face Bournemouth on Wednesday, remains with the club amid continued reported interest from Bayern Munich.

- Press Association