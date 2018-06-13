Arsenal and Chelsea to clash in Dublin this August

By Stephen Barry

Dublin will host a London derby this summer as Arsenal and Chelsea meet at the Aviva Stadium.

The International Champions Cup pre-season game will take place on Wednesday, August 1 at 8.05pm.

The clash was moved from the Friends Arena, Stockholm, due to a clash with Chelsea's Community Shield game against Manchester City on August 5.

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour with former Chelsea player Tore André Flo at the Aviva Stadium. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Arsenal will still return to Stockholm for an August 4 friendly. Details are to be announced soon.

Chelsea also confirmed in the same announcement that they will take on Inter Milan in Nice and Lyon at Stamford Bridge in their other pre-season games.

The match will mark the third time that the International Champions Cup has come to Ireland and the second time to the 51,700-capacity Aviva Stadium.

In 2016, Barcelona beat Celtic 3-1 at the Aviva, while Inter Milan beat Celtic 2-0 at Thomond Park.

Arsenal and Chelsea legends Ray Parlour and Tore Andre Flo were in Dublin today to announce the game.

The teams are certainly no strangers to one another after meeting five times during the 2017/18 campaign.

The Gunners drew first-blood, following up their FA Cup final win over the Blues by beating them in a penalty shoot-out to lift the Community Shield in August.

Two Premier League draws followed before Arsenal got the better of Chelsea once again, winning their two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final thanks to a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 15 at 11am and can be purchased here.

- Additional reporting by PA