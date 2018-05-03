Are these crest-based concept football kits better than the real thing?

Football kits are often what fans associate with great teams, from Germany’s 1990 home shirt to Juventus’ black and white stripes, but what if the design was down to the supporters?

Concept kits are created by fans of the beautiful game and feature alternative, often outlandish, designs which will probably never make it to the pitch but are lovely to look at regardless.

Natanael Doldan, 18, is a graphic designer who enjoys creating concept kits in his own time based on club crests. Some of his efforts, such as this Ajax kit, are things of beauty.

Natanael started designing concept kits in January and his ideas have been more popular than he thought they could be.

What about these Old Firm derby tops, inspired by the crests that adorn them?

And the same theme works for this Barcelona strip.

The Ajax and Fiorentina shirts that Natanael redesigned are two of his favourites, while plenty of others can be seen in this gif, such as Manchester City.

Maybe one day one of these beautiful designs might make it to the pitch. For now, they’ll have to do as eye candy.

- Press Association