Ardscoil Rís extend Cork's wait for Harty Cup success

By Eoghan Cormican

Ardscoil Rís 3-18 Midleton CBS 2-10: Ardscoil Rís powered to a fifth Harty Cup title in nine years this afternoon.

The Limerick nursery, who were last victorious in 2016, were led only once in this contest and had the result wrapped up from very early in the second-half.

The Limerick school laid the foundation for this win during a first-half where they tormented the Midleton rearguard, 2-7 to 0-6 Liam Cronin's students led at the break.

Rian Considine supplied goal number one after being set-up by Diarmuid Ryan five minutes in.

Cathal O’Neill delivered their second green flag on 20 minutes, a superb individual effort where he cut in from the left corner before beating Midleton ‘keeper Alan Power.

The superb Diarmuid Ryan drilled home their third goal on 44 minutes and with scoreboard now reading 3-11 to 0-7, it was game over.

Cathal O’Neill, who finished with 1-3 from play, was excellent for the winners, as was Paul O’Brien, he the contributor of 0-8. They overpowered and outclassed their opponents throughout.

Liam Gosnell, the sole Midleton forward to ask questions of the opposition defence, kicked in a goal on 45 minutes and this was followed by a Joe Stack major.

This brace narrowed the deficit to seven, 3-11 to 2-7. No closer would Midleton come, however.

Cork’s wait for a Harty Cup success will now stretch into a 13th year. In the interim, Ardscoil Rís have planted their flag on the summit of Munster colleges hurling and there has been no one to rival their dominance during this time.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: P O’Brien (0-8, 0-4 frees, 0-2 ‘65s); C O’Neill (1-3); D Ryan (1-2); R Considine (1-1); A Moriarty, D Woulfe, C Bourke, B O’Connor (0-1 each),

Scorers for Midleton CBS: L Gosnell (1-7, 0-5 frees); J Stack (1-1); S O’Leary Hayes, C Hickey (0-1 each).

Ardscoil Rís: J Gillane (Patrickswell); P Heaney (Na Piarsaigh), J Considine (Patrickswell), E McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), R Connolly (Adare), C O’Reilly (Patrickswell); D Ryan (Cratloe), R Duff (Mungret St Paul’s); A Moriarty (Clonlara), P O’Brien (Mungret St Paul’s), C Bourke (Clonlara); C O’Neill (Crecoara), D Woulfe (Kilmallock), R Considine (Cratloe).

Subs: B O’Connor (Ballybrown) for Burke (50); J Daly (Na Piarsaigh) for Moriarty (57); S Long (Na Piarsaigh) for Woulfe (60)

Midleton CBS: A Power (Midleton); D Hogan (Killeagh), S O’Sullivan (Midleton), E O’Sullivan (St Colman’s); J Landers (Killeagh), S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill); G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), D Moran (Kiltha Óg); C Hickey (Lisgoold), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), L Gosnell (Carrigtwohill): A Nganou (Midleton), J Stack (Kiltha Óg), K Farmer (Midleton).

Subs: O Broderick (Killeagh) for Farmer (40); G Carroll (Midleton) for Hogan (25); M McCarthy (Aghada) for Millerick (59);

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)