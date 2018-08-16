'Anything is possible' says Caulfield as Cork trail heading into Europa League clash

Cork City will hope to emulate their team of 1993 when they take on Rosenborg in the Europa League tonight.

The League of Ireland champions are trailing 2-nil heading into the second leg of their third round qualifier in Norway.

It has been 25 years since the Leesiders last overturned a first leg deficit to advance in Europe.

They set up Champions League clash with Galatasaray by coming from behind to beat Welsh side Cwmbran Town

Current manager John Caulfield was among those who scored.

He says anything can happen in sport.

"Football is strange and that's the brilliant thing about football that if you could score it changes the whole mindset because there's a team trying to hang on to what they have...it changes the whole game.

"But at the same time, it's easier said than done.

"Of course, our game plan is to try and fight for that first goal and then get it, open up the tie and then anything is possible after that."

Digital Desk